Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Gabidulla Ospankulov named Vice Minister of Information and Social Development

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 December 2019, 18:36
Gabidulla Ospankulov named Vice Minister of Information and Social Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decree of the Government of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov has been appointed Vice Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform reports citing the Prime Minister’s press service.

Born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region, Gabidulla Ospankulov is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, Kazakh-Russian University and University of Birmingham under the Bolashak Programme.

In different years he worked in the Parliament, Presidential Administration, Mayor’s Office of Ekibastuz and the Ministry of Education and Science.

In 2013-2017, he was the Chief of the Committee for Youth Affairs, Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Ministry of Education and Science and Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan.

From October 2017 through August 2019, he was Deputy Governor of the West Kazakhstan region.

From August to December 2019, he was Secretary of Nur Otan Party.

Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships