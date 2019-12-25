Gabidulla Ospankulov named Vice Minister of Information and Social Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decree of the Government of Kazakhstan, Gabidulla Ospankulov has been appointed Vice Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform reports citing the Prime Minister’s press service.

Born in 1981 in South Kazakhstan region, Gabidulla Ospankulov is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, Kazakh-Russian University and University of Birmingham under the Bolashak Programme.

In different years he worked in the Parliament, Presidential Administration, Mayor’s Office of Ekibastuz and the Ministry of Education and Science.

In 2013-2017, he was the Chief of the Committee for Youth Affairs, Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Ministry of Education and Science and Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan.

From October 2017 through August 2019, he was Deputy Governor of the West Kazakhstan region.

From August to December 2019, he was Secretary of Nur Otan Party.