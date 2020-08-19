Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

G7 to put forward its plan for WHO reform

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 August 2020, 13:25
G7 to put forward its plan for WHO reform

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Member states of the Group of Seven (G7) will soon come forward with a plan of reforming the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the paper, the discussion of the plan with WHO members is to begin in September.

The main goal of the reform would be to increase the organization’s operational efficiency and ensure full transparency of information about disease outbreaks both on behalf of the WHO and its member states.

G7 hopes to gain broad support for its plan during the November session of the World Health Assembly - the supreme governing body of the international organization.

US President Donald Trump said on May 29 that Washington was terminating its relations with the World Health Organization «because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms.» The US leader claimed the WHO was being controlled by China and accused China and the WHO of not taking due measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

The United States notified the United Nations about its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) from July 6, 2021, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said.


World News   WHO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year