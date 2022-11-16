Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    G20 states to advance effort to ensure universal access to vaccines against coronavirus

    16 November 2022, 18:15

    BALI. KAZINFORM - The countries of the Group of Twenty (G20) will advance their effort to ensure universal access to safe vaccines against COVID-19, according to the declaration by the group’s leaders approved on Wednesday following the Bali-hosted summit, TASS reports.

    «We recognize that the extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and we will advance our effort to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics,» the declaration reads.

    Moreover, G20 member-states remain committed «to embedding a multisectoral One Health approach and enhancing global surveillance, including genomic surveillance, in order to detect pathogens and antimicrobial resistance that may threaten human health.» «To enable global pathogen surveillance as part of our commitment to implement the IHR (2005), we encourage sharing of pathogen data in a timely manner on shared and trusted platforms in collaboration with WHO. We encourage sharing of benefits arising from the utilization of pathogens consistent with applicable national laws,» the declaration stated.
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
    Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19