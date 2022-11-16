Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

G20 states to advance effort to ensure universal access to vaccines against coronavirus

16 November 2022, 18:15
G20 states to advance effort to ensure universal access to vaccines against coronavirus
16 November 2022, 18:15

G20 states to advance effort to ensure universal access to vaccines against coronavirus

BALI. KAZINFORM - The countries of the Group of Twenty (G20) will advance their effort to ensure universal access to safe vaccines against COVID-19, according to the declaration by the group’s leaders approved on Wednesday following the Bali-hosted summit, TASS reports.

«We recognize that the extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and we will advance our effort to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics,» the declaration reads.

Moreover, G20 member-states remain committed «to embedding a multisectoral One Health approach and enhancing global surveillance, including genomic surveillance, in order to detect pathogens and antimicrobial resistance that may threaten human health.» «To enable global pathogen surveillance as part of our commitment to implement the IHR (2005), we encourage sharing of pathogen data in a timely manner on shared and trusted platforms in collaboration with WHO. We encourage sharing of benefits arising from the utilization of pathogens consistent with applicable national laws,» the declaration stated.


Related news
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Read also
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News