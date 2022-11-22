Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Future of global aviation takes centre-stage at 4th IAMC

    22 November 2022, 13:50

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM Riveting keynote speeches from leaders, compelling research papers, and speakers drawn from the industry and academia marked the opening of the 4th International Aviation Management Conference (IAMC) at Emirates Aviation University on Monday.

    This year’s topical theme – The Future of Aviation: COVID-19 Pandemic and Challenges – has brought together leaders, professionals, research scholars, students and academia to discuss key strategic issues facing the industry, provide thought leadership and present ground-breaking research findings, WAM reports.

    Authors and researchers are presenting around 30 papers on a range of topics, including passenger experience during the 2022 UK airport delays; aviation and the blockchain; sustainable aviation fuel; advanced urban mobility; women in aviation growth; effects of terminating short-haul routes; digital tech and passenger experience; impact of climate change on aircraft noise; modernising the Chicago convention; challenges, opportunities and the impact of COVID-19.

    After the official opening by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and keynote speeches from senior executives of the Emirates Group set the scene for the conference.

    Dr. Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said, «We are building on the success of our previous three global conferences and are focused on key topics, including sustainable aviation, technical advances, air transport policy and regulation. This conference is the definitive forum to discuss areas of mutual interest with delegates from the aviation industry – a much-needed retrospective and an introspection. They bring a wealth of expertise, interesting and essential topics such as service quality, passenger satisfaction, challenges and opportunities post the pandemic.»

    The Emirates Group’s senior executives attributed the UAE’s and Dubai’s rapid recovery to the vision and initiatives of the government to combat the pandemic, its agile, pragmatic approach, logistics and minimal disruption to supply chains, and the focus on innovation and sustainability.

    Speakers expanded on how the industry and its key players have pivoted during the pandemic and the impact it has had on projects, initiatives, technologies, and opportunities.

    Organised by Emirates Aviation University and hosted in partnership with Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, this year’s conference edition is being held on 21st-22nd November.


    Photo from open sources
    Transport World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Belgium formally gives employees option of 4-day work week
    UN climate change conference marks small step towards justice, says EU leader
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at around 23,000 amid virus resurgence worries
    World Insights: APEC economies pledge to promote sustainable development with adoption of Bangkok Goals
    Popular
    1 Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
    2 KAZAKH INVEST attends Intl Liaoning Investment and Trade Fair in China
    3 COVID in Italy: Admissions up 9.8%, ICUs up 21.7%
    4 Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
    5 Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers