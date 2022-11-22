Future of global aviation takes centre-stage at 4th IAMC

22 November 2022, 13:50

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Riveting keynote speeches from leaders, compelling research papers, and speakers drawn from the industry and academia marked the opening of the 4th International Aviation Management Conference (IAMC) at Emirates Aviation University on Monday.

This year’s topical theme – The Future of Aviation: COVID-19 Pandemic and Challenges – has brought together leaders, professionals, research scholars, students and academia to discuss key strategic issues facing the industry, provide thought leadership and present ground-breaking research findings, WAM reports.

Authors and researchers are presenting around 30 papers on a range of topics, including passenger experience during the 2022 UK airport delays; aviation and the blockchain; sustainable aviation fuel; advanced urban mobility; women in aviation growth; effects of terminating short-haul routes; digital tech and passenger experience; impact of climate change on aircraft noise; modernising the Chicago convention; challenges, opportunities and the impact of COVID-19.

After the official opening by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and keynote speeches from senior executives of the Emirates Group set the scene for the conference.

Dr. Ahmad Al Ali, Vice Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said, «We are building on the success of our previous three global conferences and are focused on key topics, including sustainable aviation, technical advances, air transport policy and regulation. This conference is the definitive forum to discuss areas of mutual interest with delegates from the aviation industry – a much-needed retrospective and an introspection. They bring a wealth of expertise, interesting and essential topics such as service quality, passenger satisfaction, challenges and opportunities post the pandemic.»

The Emirates Group’s senior executives attributed the UAE’s and Dubai’s rapid recovery to the vision and initiatives of the government to combat the pandemic, its agile, pragmatic approach, logistics and minimal disruption to supply chains, and the focus on innovation and sustainability.

Speakers expanded on how the industry and its key players have pivoted during the pandemic and the impact it has had on projects, initiatives, technologies, and opportunities.

Organised by Emirates Aviation University and hosted in partnership with Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, this year’s conference edition is being held on 21st-22nd November.

Photo from open sources