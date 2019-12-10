Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Future of every country belongs to its youth – President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 December 2019, 12:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed participants of the closing ceremony of the Year of Youth in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

«The future of every country belongs to its youth,» said President Tokayev at the ceremony. «Success and potential of the country can be easily measured based on how confident its young citizens are. Many generations of our ancestors cherished a dream that their descendants would live in an independent, free and prosperous country.»

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan has made great strides on the path to that dream.

President Tokayev also stressed that the young people in Kazakhstan are the special ones as they represent the brand-new type of Kazakhstanis. In his words, today young Kazakhstanis can study at the world’s top universities, work at the top-ranking companies and conduct research at the cutting-edge research centers.

«Our youngsters are very talented and they amaze the world with their achievements. The new wave of our musicians, directors and scientists is turning into the most recognized brand of Kazakhstan,» the President noted.

At the same time, the Head of State called on the youth to acknowledge their responsibility for the future of our independent motherland and achieve their goals, because this, in turn, would make the country successful.

President of Kazakhstan    Year of Youth  
