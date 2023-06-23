Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Furnace accident kills 4, injures 5 in NE China steel factory

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2023, 17:08
Furnace accident kills 4, injures 5 in NE China steel factory Photo: shutterstock.com

SHENYANG. KAZINFORM - Four people were killed and five others injured in a furnace accident on Thursday morning at a steel factory in northeast China's Liaoning Province, authorities said Friday, Xinhua reports.

The accident occurred at 7:55 a.m. Thursday at the Yingkou Steel Co., Ltd. in the city of Yingkou, according to the city's administration of emergency response.

Four people died despite medical efforts to save them, while the injured are receiving treatment.

A preliminary investigation showed that the accident was caused by an equipment malfunction, according to the administration.


