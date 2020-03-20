Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Funds worth $6 trillion mobilized worldwide to soften COVID-19 impact

    20 March 2020, 16:12

    MADRID. KAZINFORM Financial institutions, central banks, and governments across the world have launched a slew of measures and allocated over $6 trillion in funds to mitigate the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.

    With the 2008 economic crisis still fresh in everyone's mind, authorities are acting on the common goal of saving the economy from the impact of the disease, which has forced businesses to shut down in a growing number of countries, paralyzed international travel and disrupted global supply chains, EFE reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays