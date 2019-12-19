Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Funding of science to increase ten-fold by 2025

    19 December 2019, 10:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Funding of science will reach 431bn tenge in 2025. Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said it at the Government’s sitting today, Kazinform reports.

    As the Minister noted, the introduction of per capita financing at all the levels will be aimed at ensuring effective education management system.

    «The strengthening of the potential of science will be a pledge of the country’s economic development. In 2019, the Government spent 43bn tenge on science. In 2025, this amount will rise tenfold and will reach 431bn tenge,» said the Minister.

    He reminded that in accordance with the President’s instruction, more than 3bn tenge will be allocated annually for the support of young scientists.

    Besides, the competitions for research grants will be organized on an annual basis.

    A special budgetary programme will be developed to improve the infrastructure of the institutes, the Minister added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II