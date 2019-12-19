Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Funding of science to increase ten-fold by 2025

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 December 2019, 10:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Funding of science will reach 431bn tenge in 2025. Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said it at the Government’s sitting today, Kazinform reports.

As the Minister noted, the introduction of per capita financing at all the levels will be aimed at ensuring effective education management system.

«The strengthening of the potential of science will be a pledge of the country’s economic development. In 2019, the Government spent 43bn tenge on science. In 2025, this amount will rise tenfold and will reach 431bn tenge,» said the Minister.

He reminded that in accordance with the President’s instruction, more than 3bn tenge will be allocated annually for the support of young scientists.

Besides, the competitions for research grants will be organized on an annual basis.

A special budgetary programme will be developed to improve the infrastructure of the institutes, the Minister added.

