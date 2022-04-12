Funding of science almost doubles in Kazakhstan in past 2 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Funding of science from the republican budget has almost doubled in the past 2 years, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday at the session of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prime Minister Smailov stressed that only a country that attaches utmost attention to the development of science can be considered a developed one, adding that funding of science in Kazakhstan from the republican budget had almost doubled in the past two years.

According to the Prime Minister, huge potential of the domestic science is evidenced by the fact that Kazakhstan is among world’s six countries which have managed to develop their very own vaccine against the coronavirus infection.

The QazVac vaccine, in his words, was used for vaccination of people in Kazakhstan and beyond its borders. Smailov emphasized that Kazakhstanis can be proud of that achievement of domestic scientists for a good reason. The vaccine has proved to be highly effective and safe.

Prime Minister Smailov went on to point out that domestic science should contribute to the improvement of living standards of people in Kazakhstan. This, according to him, is the ultimate goal and that is why the Government goes to great lengths to support scientists, develop scientific infrastructure, upgrade laboratories and equipment, as well as send Kazakhstani researchers to carry out internships abroad.

He added that up to 1,000 grants are allotted annually as part of the Jas galym (Young scientist) project.

In addition, Prime Minsiter Smailov tasked the Government to endorse the Concept of science development in Kazakhstan for 2022-2026 and develop the mechanisms for searching and recruiting young scientific talents.