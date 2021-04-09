Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Fund of archival material on political repressions set up in Kazakhstan

    9 April 2021, 18:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A specialized Fund of archival material on political repressions has been set up in Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Turzhanov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Turzhanov, t he Ministry of Culture and Sport has set up a specialized Fund of archival material on political repressions at the National Achieve and Central State Achieve. The Fund includes over a thousand files on victims of political repressions, which is to be expanded with recently declassified documents by the Commissions.

    All material is to be classified by repression types and categories.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    3 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    4 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    5 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed