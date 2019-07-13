Full house at Kazakh pianist’s first concert in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Winner of numerous international competitions and one of Kazakhstan's most promising young performers, pianist Nurgul Nussipzhanova recently performed at the headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The concert was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and the EBRD to celebrate the Day of the Capital of Kazakhstan, as part of the «Rukhani Janghyru« program, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

A graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, who has already performed in major music halls across Europe as well as at New York's Carnegie Hall, Mrs. Nussipzhanova played to a full house at her first concert in London.

In addition to classical pieces composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Alexander Scriabin, Mrs. Nussipzhanova delighted her audience with an insight into Kazakh culture through the works of legendary Kazakh composers, including Adilzhan Tolukpayev's Yapurai, Aleksandr Zataevich's Ainamkoz, and Nagym Mendygaliyev's Poem-Legend of Dombra.

Prior to the concert, the Advisor to EBRD Managing Director on Central Asia and Russia, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Evgeny Ofrikhter greeted the guests and spoke about the Bank's activities in Central Asia and projects in Kazakhstan.

Counselor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK Maxat Ibrayev thanked the EBRD for its help in organizing the concert. He also briefed the audience about the «Rukhani Janghyru» program initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as outlining the Kazakh diplomatic mission's cultural and educational projects implemented as part of the program.

The event was attended by UK politicians, business executives and cultural figures, the diplomatic corps, as well as Kazakh citizens who came to support their compatriot and enjoy the music of the Great Steppe. Among the honored guests were the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson and EBRD Managing Director for Communications Jonathan Charles.