Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Fuel prices not expected to rise in Kazakhstan any time soon - minister

14 March 2023, 13:46
Fuel prices not expected to rise in Kazakhstan any time soon - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The price of regular motor gasoline and diesel fuel is not expected to rise in Kazakhstan, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Akchulakov reassured the journalists on the sidelines of the Government meeting that Kazakhstan has enough reserves of motor gasoline and diesel fuel ahead of the sowing season. Though, the country is expected to import some 850,000 tones of gasoline from Russia.

Bolat Akchulakov said there will be no increase in price of motor gasoline and diesel future any time soon.

Earlier at the Government meeting, the minister revealed Kazakhstan’s plan to supply additional 20,000 tones of oil to Germany via Druzhba pipeline in April. According to the Ministry of Energy, a total of 300,000 tones of oil are set to be supplied by Kazakhstan to its European partner-country.


Related news
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Теги:
Read also
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Darkhan Kydyrali assigned as Information Minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan names Digital Development Minister
Azhar Giniyat designated as Kazakh Healthcare Minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News