Fuel prices not expected to rise in Kazakhstan any time soon - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The price of regular motor gasoline and diesel fuel is not expected to rise in Kazakhstan, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Akchulakov reassured the journalists on the sidelines of the Government meeting that Kazakhstan has enough reserves of motor gasoline and diesel fuel ahead of the sowing season. Though, the country is expected to import some 850,000 tones of gasoline from Russia.

Bolat Akchulakov said there will be no increase in price of motor gasoline and diesel future any time soon.

Earlier at the Government meeting, the minister revealed Kazakhstan’s plan to supply additional 20,000 tones of oil to Germany via Druzhba pipeline in April. According to the Ministry of Energy, a total of 300,000 tones of oil are set to be supplied by Kazakhstan to its European partner-country.