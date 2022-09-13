Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fuel diesel production increases in Kazakhstan
13 September 2022, 15:19

Fuel diesel production increases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Production of fuel diesel in Kazakhstan for the past 8 months made 3.53 mln tons that is 259,000 tons or 7.7% more as compared to the same period of 2021,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said.

Kazakhstan increased oil refining, and production of fuel and lubricants to provide the domestic market with necessary supplies. In 2022 the country is projected to produce 13.72 mln tons of refined petroleum products which is 1.04 mln more as compared to 2021.

As the Minister added the measures taken let increase fuel supplies from 151,000 tons to 163,800 tons at oil depots.


Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com



