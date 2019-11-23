Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Frosty weather to grip most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2019, 09:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that frosty weather will grip most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, November 23. Heavy snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice, and gusty wind are in store for parts of northern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Kostanay and Zhambyl regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl region.

