Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12

12 January 2023, 07:18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will remain under the impact of the Arctic anti-cyclone, which will bring frosty weather and no precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

The national weather service stated that snowfall, ground blizzard and strong wind will hit southeastern, eastern and northern regions. Foggy conditions are forecast in southeastern regions of the country.