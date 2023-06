Frosts to grip Kazakhstan’s north, south to enjoy warm weather

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 8-10, Kazinform reports.

Another anticyclone will bring the north of Kazakhstan mainly weather without precipitations and low air temperatures. Mercury will read -15-25 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

The country’s southern and western regions will enjoy good weather with air temperature rising as high as to +10+20 degrees.