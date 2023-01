Frosts to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days

16 January 2023, 13:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 17-19, Kazinform reports.

The northwestern cyclone sets the tone almost all over the country bringing weather without precipitation. Snow and ground blizzards are expected to grip the country’s east, and northeast.

Frosts will also persist, it said in a statement.