Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Frosts to grip Aktobe, Turkestan rgns

    4 October 2022, 19:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Frosts are to grip two regions of Kazakhstan on October 5, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The north, east, and center of Aktobe region are to expect temperatures to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night.

    Dust tides are to batter the north and west of Turkestan region. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas at night and in the north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas at daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps are to hit the region’s mountain passes. -2 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for the region’s north at night.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events