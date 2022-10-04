Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Frosts to grip Aktobe, Turkestan rgns

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 October 2022, 19:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Frosts are to grip two regions of Kazakhstan on October 5, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The north, east, and center of Aktobe region are to expect temperatures to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night.

Dust tides are to batter the north and west of Turkestan region. 15-20mps easterly wind is predicted in the mountainous areas at night and in the north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas at daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps are to hit the region’s mountain passes. -2 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for the region’s north at night.


