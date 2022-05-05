Frosts to grip 7 Kazakh regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists forecast frosts for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the south of Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime on May 6. The region’s north is to see temperature dip to -1 degree Celsius at night.

Kostanay region is to expect drops in temperature from 5-10 to -1-6 degrees Celsius at night on May 6-8.

The northeast of Akmola region as well as North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions is to see precipitation as rain and snow and ice-slick at night on May 7. Temperature is to drop from 5-10 to -1-6 degrees Celsius at night on May 6-8.

The north and east of Karaganda region are to brace for precipitation and ice-slick at night on May 7-8. The region is to expect temperature to plummet to -1-6 degrees Celsius at night on May 6-8.

East Kazakhstan region is to see precipitation, predicted to fall heavily in the east, as well as ice-slick at night on May 8. Temperature is to drop from 5-10 to -1-6 degrees Celsius at night on May 6-8.