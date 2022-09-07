Go to the main site
    Frosts to grip 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    7 September 2022, 19:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Frosts are forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan for September 8, 2022, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The north, east of Akmola region are to see westerly southwesterly wind gusting u to 15-20mps at night. Fog is to coat the region’s north in the nighttime and morning. -1 degree Celsius ground frost is to grip the region’s northwest at night.

    The north of Aktobe region is to brace for -1 degree Celsius ground frost.

    Fog is in store for the north and west of Kostanay region in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps westerly wind is to blow in the region’s north and east at daytime. -2 degrees Celsius ground frost is predicted in the north and west at night. High fire hazard is to persist in the region’s southern part.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

