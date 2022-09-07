Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Frosts to grip 3 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 19:16
Frosts to grip 3 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Frosts are forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan for September 8, 2022, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The north, east of Akmola region are to see westerly southwesterly wind gusting u to 15-20mps at night. Fog is to coat the region’s north in the nighttime and morning. -1 degree Celsius ground frost is to grip the region’s northwest at night.

The north of Aktobe region is to brace for -1 degree Celsius ground frost.

Fog is in store for the north and west of Kostanay region in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps westerly wind is to blow in the region’s north and east at daytime. -2 degrees Celsius ground frost is predicted in the north and west at night. High fire hazard is to persist in the region’s southern part.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand