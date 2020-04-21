Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Frosts to batter northern and central parts of Kazakhstan

    21 April 2020, 17:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Frosts are expected in the northern and central parts of Kazakhstan in April, this has been announced by the director of hydrology department of «Kazhydromet» Didar Zhanibekuly at a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

    An increased temperature background is expected across the country until April 25. Beginning from April 25 nighttime temperatures in the central and northern parts of Kazakhstan are expected to drop to -5°C.

    According to forecasters, rains with thunderstorms, dust storms, strong winds and fog will hit some areas in the western and northern parts of Kazakhstan next week.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued