Frosts to batter northern and central parts of Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
21 April 2020, 17:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Frosts are expected in the northern and central parts of Kazakhstan in April, this has been announced by the director of hydrology department of «Kazhydromet» Didar Zhanibekuly at a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

An increased temperature background is expected across the country until April 25. Beginning from April 25 nighttime temperatures in the central and northern parts of Kazakhstan are expected to drop to -5°C.

According to forecasters, rains with thunderstorms, dust storms, strong winds and fog will hit some areas in the western and northern parts of Kazakhstan next week.


