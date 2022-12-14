Go to the main site
    Frosts predicted in north of Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    14 December 2022, 15:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect mostly the weather with no precipitation on December 15-17, Kazinform cites the National Met Office.

    According to Kazhydromet, on December 15-17, a broad anticyclone over Ust-Ishim is to dictate weather conditions in most areas of the country. The country is to expect mostly the weather with no precipitation as well as temperatures dropping to -23-28 degrees Celsius in the north is predicted.

    Snow with ground blizzards is forecast for the center and southwest as well as the east on December 17 due to fronts. The country’s southern parts are to expect fog.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

