Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Frosts predicted in north of Kazakhstan over next 3 days

14 December 2022, 15:40
Frosts predicted in north of Kazakhstan over next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect mostly the weather with no precipitation on December 15-17, Kazinform cites the National Met Office.

According to Kazhydromet, on December 15-17, a broad anticyclone over Ust-Ishim is to dictate weather conditions in most areas of the country. The country is to expect mostly the weather with no precipitation as well as temperatures dropping to -23-28 degrees Celsius in the north is predicted.

Snow with ground blizzards is forecast for the center and southwest as well as the east on December 17 due to fronts. The country’s southern parts are to expect fog.


Related news
Weather warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns
Storm alert issued for Turkestan region
Cold weather to ease in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 14
Weather warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns
Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 13
Mets issue weather advisory for 6 regions of Kazakhstan Dec 13
Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12
4 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
Snowfall to douse parts of Kazakhstan Dec 10
Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s population rises by 212 thou since start of the year
2 Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov makes visit to Pakistan
3 Weather warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns
4 Head of State meets with Astana mayor, Karaganda region governor
5 President condoles over death of Kazakh artist Bulat Ayukhanov

News