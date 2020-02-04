Go to the main site
    Frosts and snowstorms heading towards N Kazakhstan

    4 February 2020, 09:32

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Temperatures in North Kazakhstan will range between -13-18 and -8-13 degrees Celsius in the daytime in the first decade of the last winter month. The last decade will see -5-10 degrees Celsius all day long, Kazhydromet reports.

    Mercury will drop to -20-25 degrees Celsius, locally -30 degrees Celsius in the second decade of February. Snow and snowstorms will batter the region with fog and black ice predicted locally. High wind is set to sweep across the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

