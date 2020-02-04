Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Frosts and snowstorms heading towards N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 February 2020, 09:32
Frosts and snowstorms heading towards N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Temperatures in North Kazakhstan will range between -13-18 and -8-13 degrees Celsius in the daytime in the first decade of the last winter month. The last decade will see -5-10 degrees Celsius all day long, Kazhydromet reports.

Mercury will drop to -20-25 degrees Celsius, locally -30 degrees Celsius in the second decade of February. Snow and snowstorms will batter the region with fog and black ice predicted locally. High wind is set to sweep across the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s.


North Kazakhstan region   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously