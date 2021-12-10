Frosts and fog forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Dec 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has forecast frosts, wind, fog and ice slick for much of the country, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain at night, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-18mps. Temperature will stand at 4-6 degrees Celsius at night and 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, snow at daytime, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and -4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime. Ice slick is expected in Aktobe region.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 2 degrees Celsius at night and daytime with further drops. Fog and ice slick are forecast for Atyrau region.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -16-18 degrees Celsius at night and -5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps. Temperature is to dip to -13-15 degrees Celsius at night and -4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kostanay city is to brace for clear skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will drop -12-14 degrees Celsius at night and -6-8 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -17-19 degrees Celsius at night and -8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -13-15 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -18-20 degrees Celsius at night. The region is to expect fog.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is expected to blanket the region.

Turkestan city is to brace for clear skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime. Turkestan region is to brace for fog.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, sleet at daytime, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at daytime. Ground blizzard and ice slick are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will drop -25-27 degrees Celsius at night and -13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 2-7mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -18-20 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 5mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to dip to -7-9 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to range between -1 and +1 degrees Celsius at night and stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.



