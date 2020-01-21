Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    From classical to modern dance: a gala ballet to be presented in Nur-Sultan

    21 January 2020, 16:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova has created a Gala Ballet program, which will be presented to the capital’s audience on January 29 at the opera house’s Grand Hall. Arman Urazgaliyev will conduct the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

    Kazakhstani ballet lovers will have an opportunity to appreciate the ageless classics and vibrant contemporary dance numbers. The two-part concert features Divertissement from Ludwig Minkus and Édouard Deldevez’s ballet Paquita, choreographed by Marius Petipa, performed by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova, international competitions laureate Olzhas Tarlanov, as well as students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography.


    A fragment from Herman Severin Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide, choreographed by August Bournonville, performed by Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Daniyar Zhumatayev and corps de ballet dancers, will open the second part.

    Pas de Deux from Boris Asafiev’s ballet Flames of Paris, choreographed by Vasily Vainonen, performed by Aziza Aimakova and Zhanserik Akhmetov, will continue the program.

    The highlight of the evening will be the national choreographic number Korkyt by Steppe Sons staged by Anvara Sadykova. It will be presented by Yerkezhan Zhunussova and Sultanbek Gumar.

    The Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova has repeatedly noted the importance of soloists performing separate choreographic numbers, where they have an opportunity to express their creativity. For many of the dancers, this will be their debut solo performances, which will undoubtedly benefit their growth.


    «This is a continuous work process in which dancers learn, rehearse a lot and hone their skills. As a result, the viewers’ attention is attracted by young talents, vivid scenery and, of course, wonderful costumes,» Altynai Asylmuratova said.

    The audience has an amazing opportunity to meet with their favorite dancers and see the future ballet stars.

    The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Ussina and Tair Gatauov, international competitions laureates Arman Urazov and Shugyla Adepkhan will also take part in the concert.

    According to tradition, world-famous Principal Dancers – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Aigerim Beketayeva will conclude the Gala Ballet. The sought-after dancers will perform the Grand Pas from Minkus’ ballet Don Quixote, choreographed by Petipa.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August