Friendship Group with Kazakhstan to be established in Malaysian Parliament

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 September 2019, 11:11
KUALA-LUMPUR. KAZINFORM This week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev has met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Tan Sri Dato’ Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador congratulated the Speaker with receiving high federal award Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM), which also carries the title «Tan Sri» and wished him further success in all his endeavors.

While thanking for the warm congratulations Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff reaffirmed his participation in the upcoming IV Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments, which will be held on September 23-24 in Nur-Sultan.

During the conversation, Bolat Imanbayev informed the Speaker about the latest political and economic transformations in the country, priorities of the Kazakhstan President’s State of the Nation Address and the current status and prospects of the bilateral cooperation. The Ambassador has expressed the gratitude for the high-level participation of Malaysian side in the Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of the Eurasian Countries.

Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff noted the positive dynamics in bilateral relations and noted the interest of Malaysia in further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The Malaysian politician has informed with his decision to support the proposal of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to establish parliamentary friendship group between our countries with the participation of the members of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia.

In conclusion of the meeting the parties expressed the mutual intension of two countries to develop a comprehensive partnership.


