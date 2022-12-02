Fresh storm front to hit Italy this weekend

ROME. KAZINFORM - A fresh storm front will hit Italy this weekend after a two-day lull in the rain, www.iLMeteo.it weatherman Andrea Garbinato said Thursday, ANSA reports.

The northeast and Sardinia will be the first to see some rain, Thursday evening, which will spread to the rest of the centre and north on Friday and last through the weekend, he said.

Heavy snowfall will hit the Alps and Apennines, said Garbinato.

The bad weather will persist for about 10 days in all, bringing widespread showers from Milan down to Rome as well as abundant snowfall in the Alps, he said.

From Saturday on the downpours will be hardest in Tuscany, Lazio and Campania, moving into the rest of the north in the second half of the day.

Isolated showers will also hit Calabria's Ionian coast.

December's first Sunday will see more of the same: heavy rain in the Triveneto and on Tyrrhenian coasts, as well as some showers in Sicily, Calabria and Puglia.





Photo: ansa.it