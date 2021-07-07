Go to the main site
    Fresh COVID-19 state of emergency floated for Tokyo: source

    7 July 2021, 17:14

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The idea of declaring another state of emergency for Tokyo is being floated within the Japanese government amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases with just over two weeks to go until the Summer Olympics begin in the capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

    The decision is certain to affect the decision of organizers regarding how many spectators will be allowed at the games.

    Tokyo reported 920 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the most since mid-May.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

