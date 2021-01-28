Go to the main site
    Fresh COVID-19 cases in N Kazakhstan up 1.7fold in past week

    28 January 2021, 19:11

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases has grown dramatically in North Kazakhstan region in the past week, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, the number of fresh coronavirus cases grew by 1.7fold, from 437 to 762 daily infections.

    In the past 24 hours North Kazakhstan region has added 117 new COVID-19 cases. Of 117, 49 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the city of Petropavlovsk alone. New coronavirus cases have been recorded in 12 districts of the region.

    Four laboratories in North Kazakhstan region have carried out 1,394 PCR tests in the past day.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Kazakhstan region since the start of the coronavirus pandemic has reached 10,549. Of these, 6,507 people had COVID-19 symptoms and 378 (3.7%) cases were imported.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

