French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities

PARIS. KAZINORM President of France Emmanuel Macron will receive chairpersons of the Parliament chambers - Yaël Braun-Pivet and Gérard Larcher. On Tuesday he will meet with the mayors of more than 220 municipalities where the riots took place, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the French media reported, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne was also asked to receive the heads of political groups of the parliament.

Priority issues to be discussed are restoring order, state support to police officers, gendarmes, firefighters, justices of peace and elected officials, as well as mobilizing the country’s political forces - group chairpersons, party leaders, deputies.

During a meeting on Sunday, Emmanuel Macron asked his ministers to «continue to do everything to restore order and ensure the return of calm.»

«He also asked the government to continue to be close to the police, gendarmes, justices of peace, clerks, firefighters, elected officials and other mobilized employees,» a participant of the meeting told the French press.