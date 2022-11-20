Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    French observer shares his impression of presidential election in Kazakhstan

    20 November 2022, 17:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mikael Lewiston, an expert from the French Institute of International Relations, shared his impression of the ongoing presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I was mostly impressed by the active participation in the voting of the older generation, as well as the youth. The elections are underway dynamically and actively,» said Lewiston at a briefing on the Kazakh presidential election coverage in Almaty.

    The observer from France has visited five polling stations, including one at the National Library.

    «I mostly was attentive to the people who came to vote for New Kazakhstan with 18-year-olds voting alongside 50- and 60-year-old citizens. One of them was a youngster for whom these elections were first. I can see that the country looks forward to its future,» he said.

    He added that all conditions for disabled people to vote in the presidential election have been created, which is an example for many countries.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today. Voting is currently underway in 10,033 polling stations across the country.

    As of 4:05pm the turnout stood at 62.34% in the Kazakh presidential election.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
    Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
    Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
    TurkPA positively assesses 2022 Kazakh presidential elections
    Popular
    1 Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
    2 KAZAKH INVEST attends Intl Liaoning Investment and Trade Fair in China
    3 COVID in Italy: Admissions up 9.8%, ICUs up 21.7%
    4 Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
    5 Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers