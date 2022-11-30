Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    French company to build wind farm in southeast of Kazakhstan

    30 November 2022, 11:55

    PARIS. KAZINFORM On November 29, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was paying an official visit to France, received Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Total Energies Patrick Pouyanné, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Total Energies holds a special place in strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and France. This was emphasized earlier during the talks of the two countries’ presidents.

    According to Patrick Pouyanné, Total Energies invested $12bln in Kazakhstan’s economy. He expressed confidence that his company will remain one of the largest investors of Kazakhstan.

    The sides discussed in detail the issues of cooperation in Kazakhstan’s energy sector. The company intends to build a wind farm in southeast of Kazakhstan and commission it in 2026-2027. The preliminary cost of the project is estimated at $1.9bln.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan and France
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advance to Maia Open semis in Portugal
    Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Singapore
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Orano S.A. Directors Board
    Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
    2 Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks
    4 Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM