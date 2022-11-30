Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
French company to build wind farm in southeast of Kazakhstan

30 November 2022, 11:55
PARIS. KAZINFORM On November 29, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was paying an official visit to France, received Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Total Energies Patrick Pouyanné, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Total Energies holds a special place in strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and France. This was emphasized earlier during the talks of the two countries’ presidents.

According to Patrick Pouyanné, Total Energies invested $12bln in Kazakhstan’s economy. He expressed confidence that his company will remain one of the largest investors of Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed in detail the issues of cooperation in Kazakhstan’s energy sector. The company intends to build a wind farm in southeast of Kazakhstan and commission it in 2026-2027. The preliminary cost of the project is estimated at $1.9bln.

Photo: t.me/bort_01


