    Freight train and vehicle collide at rail crossing, 3 died

    20 February 2023, 11:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A freight train en route Burabai-Astana and a minibus collided at a rail crossing in the village of Shortandy on February 20, Kazinform quotes the press service of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

    The minibus driver, 46, drove across the railway on a red traffic light ignoring the railroad crossing gate.

    The driver and two of his passengers, a woman born in 1975, and a man born in 1985 died at the scene of the collision. Another three passengers were taken to the central district hospital.

    The pre-trial investigation is underway.

    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Road accidents Incidents
