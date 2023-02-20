Freight train and vehicle collide at rail crossing, 3 died

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A freight train en route Burabai-Astana and a minibus collided at a rail crossing in the village of Shortandy on February 20, Kazinform quotes the press service of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

The minibus driver, 46, drove across the railway on a red traffic light ignoring the railroad crossing gate.

The driver and two of his passengers, a woman born in 1975, and a man born in 1985 died at the scene of the collision. Another three passengers were taken to the central district hospital.

The pre-trial investigation is underway.

Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ