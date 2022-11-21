Go to the main site
    Freezing weather forecast for Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    21 November 2022, 19:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office issued the weather forecast for November 22-24 for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The country is to expect precipitation in most parts in the next three days. Precipitation as snow is forecast for the north, center, and east. Heavy precipitation as rain and snow are in store for the southeast of the country on November 22-24. Heavy snow is expected in the east on November 23.

    High wind, ice slick, and fog as well as blizzard in the north, east, and center are expected. Temperatures are to fall to -17-28 Celsius degrees in the north, east, and center at night.
