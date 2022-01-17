Go to the main site
    Freezing weather coming to N Kazakhstan

    17 January 2022, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Cold snap and precipitation are forecast in northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

    A western anticyclone from the Black Sea will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan by bringing freezing weather and no precipitation to the north of the country. A mix of rain and snow, gusty wind and black ice are expected in western Kazakhstan.

    Meteorologists predict that temperature is set to dip as low as -10, -25°C in the north, -5, -15°C in the west and 0, -15°C in the south at night.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

