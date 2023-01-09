Go to the main site
    Freezing cold to persist in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    9 January 2023, 13:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 10-12, Kazinform reports.

    The northern anticyclone moves further across Kazakhstan shifting to the southern regions. As a result, freezing weather is set to persist in the greater part of the country. Heavy snowfalls are expected in the mountainous districts in the south and southeast. Air temperature in the country’s west is expected to drop to -27-25 degrees at night and -15-25 degrees in the day, -12-23 degrees at night, and -5-15 degrees during the day in the southwest. In the northwest and north air temperature will rise from -32-40 degrees to -20-30 degrees Celsius at nighttime and -27-35 degrees to -13-22 degrees in the daytime. Mercury will read -35-40 degrees at night in the central part of Kazakhstan. The eastern regions will brace for a drop in air temperature from -20-33 degrees Celsius to -30-43 degrees at night, and from -15-23 degrees to -23-33 degrees Celsius in the daytime.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

