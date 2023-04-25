Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Freedom Holding Corp acquires Aviata, Chocotravel service platforms

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 April 2023, 14:45
Freedom Holding Corp acquires Aviata, Chocotravel service platforms

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC), a diversified multi-national financial services firm, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Aviata and Сhocotravel service platforms from Chocofamily Holding LLP, the company announced today. The acquisition, which is subject to certain conditions, is expected to close before the end of the year.

Aviata/Chocotravel is one of the largest online travel agencies in Kazakhstan. The purchase price is $32.3 million.

«We are building a full-fledged ecosystem of digital services for our clients, so the acquisition of Aviata and Chocotravel digital service platforms is a logical contribution to our group’s development,» said Timur Turlov, Freedom CEO. «This integration will allow us to interact with more than one million air travelers in Kazakhstan, who are an economically active category of the population. Through efficient communications with current customers of these service platforms, Freedom will be able to achieve significant synergies in attracting new customers to our banking platform and to integrate the Aviata and Chocotravel services into the payment system and insurance companies of our group.»

Freedom noted that there is a positive trend in air and rail travel in Kazakhstan, both for domestic and international destinations. During 2022, airlines in Kazakhstan flew 11 million passengers, a record number for the country, which is 17% higher than 2021.


Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day