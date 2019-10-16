Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Free rehabilitation group unveils at children’s home in Nur-Sultan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 October 2019, 15:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The specialized infant orphanage in Nur-Sultan opened two day-care groups for children with health aspects and kids facing very tough situations, Kazinform reports.

«In his State-of-the-Nation Address the President stressed the need to pay greater attention to children with health complications and kids from troubled homes. With the support of the capital healthcare department and Nur Otan Party two rehabilitation groups were opened at the children’s home,» its director Saule Kenzhebayeva said.

The first group will welcome children with various diagnoses. The multidisciplinary group consisting of rehabilitation therapists, neuropathologists, pediatricians, speech therapists and psychologists will work with children. The group will welcome kids aged 1-4 years old.

The second group is designated for healthy children but whose parents currently are in trouble.

Social support   State of the Nation Address 2019  
