Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Free measles vaccination launched in the capital

    16 September 2019, 14:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sadvakas Baigabulov, Head of the Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services of Nur-Sultan, has commented on additional measures being taken to reduce the incidence of measles among the city residents, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the department.

    On September 16, 2019 there was launched additional campaign to vaccinate residents of Nur-Sultan aged 20-29 against measles and rubella. Vaccination is planned to reach 129,500 people. Appropriate funds have been allocated from the republican budget. The vaccine is manufactured in India. It has the international certificate of the World Health Organization.

    Vaccination is carried out at 105 vaccination points which are located in medical clinics and educational institutions.

    Measles is dangerous with its complications such as blindness, encephalitis (cerebral edema), and severe respiratory infections including pneumonia. Measles is an airborne disease which spreads easily through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It may also be spread through direct contact with mouth or nasal secretions. The main measure of measles prevention is vaccination.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year