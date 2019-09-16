Free measles vaccination launched in the capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sadvakas Baigabulov, Head of the Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services of Nur-Sultan, has commented on additional measures being taken to reduce the incidence of measles among the city residents, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the department.

On September 16, 2019 there was launched additional campaign to vaccinate residents of Nur-Sultan aged 20-29 against measles and rubella. Vaccination is planned to reach 129,500 people. Appropriate funds have been allocated from the republican budget. The vaccine is manufactured in India. It has the international certificate of the World Health Organization.

Vaccination is carried out at 105 vaccination points which are located in medical clinics and educational institutions.

Measles is dangerous with its complications such as blindness, encephalitis (cerebral edema), and severe respiratory infections including pneumonia. Measles is an airborne disease which spreads easily through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It may also be spread through direct contact with mouth or nasal secretions. The main measure of measles prevention is vaccination.



