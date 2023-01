Free Kazakh language courses for adults open in Astana

13 January 2023, 08:12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The free Kazakh language courses for adults opened in Astana, the Instagram account of the city akimat’s press service reads.

«You can apply for the free adult language courses between January 16 and 31. Applicants will be placed in an appropriate level (beginners, intermediate and advanced),» the post reads.